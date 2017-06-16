What it’s like flying from Youngstown to Dayton in 12 minutes

WKBN Reporter Amanda Smith, who flew with the Thunderbirds Thursday, talked about her preparations leading up to the flight

By Published: Updated:
 WKBN 27 First News Reporter Amanda Smith talked about her preparations before flying with the U.S. Air Force's Thunderbirds.

VIENNA, Ohio (WKBN) – WKBN 27 First News Reporter Amanda Smith talked about her preparations before flying with the U.S. Air Force’s Thunderbirds.

Smith took off on Thursday afternoon, flying to Dayton in about 12 minutes.

Preparation right for the flight, including safety training and gearing up, took about four hours. But Smith said it took much more than that in order to ride in the F16 aircraft.

“Preparations began about a month ago. I had to go through some medical screening. I had to submit letters saying why I should be chosen, and then the days leading up, I had to overhydrate almost. I was drinking over 100 ounces of water a day to make sure that my body was ready to go,” she said.

For more on what it was like to prepare and fly on the airplane, watch the interview with Smith above.

Watch: Amanda’s point of view from inside the plane

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds will fly at Thunder Over the Valley this weekend in Vienna.

The event is free and open to the public. More information on the event is available on our website.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s