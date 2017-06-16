What it’s like flying from Youngstown to Dayton in 12 minutes

VIENNA, Ohio (WKBN) – WKBN 27 First News Reporter Amanda Smith talked about her preparations before flying with the U.S. Air Force’s Thunderbirds.

Smith took off on Thursday afternoon, flying to Dayton in about 12 minutes.

Preparation right for the flight, including safety training and gearing up, took about four hours. But Smith said it took much more than that in order to ride in the F16 aircraft.

“Preparations began about a month ago. I had to go through some medical screening. I had to submit letters saying why I should be chosen, and then the days leading up, I had to overhydrate almost. I was drinking over 100 ounces of water a day to make sure that my body was ready to go,” she said.

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds will fly at Thunder Over the Valley this weekend in Vienna.

The event is free and open to the public. More information on the event is available on our website.