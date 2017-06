YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman was able to get out of her burning house early Friday morning.

The fire broke out about 5 a.m. at a house in the 300 block of E. Philadelphia Ave.

A witness said that heavy smoke was seen in the area but firefighters were able to get control of it quickly.

The first floor of the house sustained extensive damage. No injuries were reported.

A cause hasn’t been determined.