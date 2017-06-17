12 Rounds class takes over Stambaugh to raise money for YMCA

The class is one of the newest and most popular workouts at the central YMCA

More than 50 people threw tires, ran stairs and held planks at Stambaugh Stadium.


YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – People got their sweat on early Sunday morning for a great cause.

The class is called 12 Rounds — it’s one of the newest and most popular workouts at the central YMCA. The event raised money for YMCA’s Annual Campaign, which provides memberships and services to lower income families.

“What I hope today is for everyone to experience the fight and to let them know that they’re not the only one around with a fight,” said Clemate Franklin of 12 Rounds. “We all fight as one.”

All of the money raised at the event goes straight back to the YMCA.

