19-year-old dies from electrical current in water at Put-in-Bay

The central Ohio man was electrocuted while trying to save his father and family dog

By Published:
generic lake

PUT-IN-BAY, Ohio (AP) – Authorities say a 19-year-old central Ohio man has died after being electrocuted while trying to save his father and family dog at a Lake Erie island marina.

State officials say Evan Currie, of Dublin, was killed Friday evening on Put-in-Bay where his family docks its 33-foot-long power boat in western Lake Erie.

Officials say the boat had just been plugged in for shore power when the family’s dog fell into the water. Currie’s father, Jeffrey, jumped in to save the dog and immediately began struggling. Evan Currie and his brother jumped into the water and also struggled.

Jeffrey Currie and his other son managed to get back onto the boat after the shore power was unplugged while Evan Currie did not.

The Ohio Division of Parks and Watercraft is investigating.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s