Girard crime activity: Man charged after trying to order food in drive-thru on foot

Monday, June 12

1:39 p.m. — 900 block of Dravis Ave., police intervened in two fights between men arguing over parking. Officers said one of the men pounded his own chest and called the other a “chicken bone” multiple times, challenging him to a fight.

9:16 p.m. — 100 block of E. Kline St., police went to the Girard Free Library on reports of a 16-year-old acting up. A mother said her daughter pushed her as the girl was attempting to leave the library. She told her mother — in front of officers — that she was going to hire a hit man for her and to “believe dat,” according to a police report. Police put the girl in handcuffs, which she unsuccessfully tried to free herself from.

Tuesday, June 13

1:07 p.m. — 500 block of North Ave., a woman said she believed another resident in her apartment stole her debit card. The woman said due to her disability, she allowed the man to purchase groceries for her in the past, using her debit card, but she never let him use it for personal use.

1:25 p.m. — Richard Wilson, charged with making false alarms. Police said a man called 911 three times, saying he would continue to call until an officer would take care of a four-wheeler complaint that he had called in. He was told that wasn’t a valid reason to call the 911 line. Police said Wilson was questioned afterward and he said he didn’t see any four-wheelers that day but admitted to telling the dispatcher he lived there and they were on his property.

3:36 p.m. — 200 block of E. Broadway, an officer was sent to the home of a man who had too much to drink. He asked the officer to make sure there was water for his dog. Police said the house was a mess with numerous beer cans and discarded food on the floor. The man was taken to the hospital and the Health Department was contacted.

7:53 p.m. — 200 block of Churchill, Chalise Gibson-Canty, arrested and charged with domestic violence and possession of drug paraphernalia. Officers were called by a man who said his ex-wife entered his apartment and began striking him in the face with a closed fist. Gibson-Canty said she entered the apartment with her key to get her belongings and move out. She was taken to the police station, where she kept telling officers she wanted to kill herself while striking her head against a table. Officers took her to the hospital, where it was later found she had a used crack pipe in her bra, a police report states.

Wednesday, June 14

1:45 a.m. — 200 S. Davis St., reported theft of a 2006 Honda Trike from a driveway.

11:38 p.m. — 300 block of S. State St., Van Darling, Jr., arrested and charged with criminal trespass and disorderly conduct for public intoxication. Employees at Burger King said Darling became argumentative and started yelling when told he couldn’t order food from the drive-thru on foot. They said he then began walking up to vehicles, demanding that drivers buy him food.

Thursday, June 15

1:56 p.m. — 100 block of S. Randolph Ave., reported theft of a bicycle from an open garage.

Disclaimer: These reports do not represent all calls made to the Girard Police Department.

Looking for more crime activity? See more communities here: