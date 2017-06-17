Heat relentless on first day of Thunder Over the Valley Air Show

VIENNA, Ohio (WKBN) – Saturday was the first day for visitors to watch the Thunder Over the Valley Air Show in Vienna in its entirety — and it was a hot one outside.

Luckily, the air show at the Youngstown Air Reserve Station did not bring any rain or thunder. But there was a lot of sunshine. And with temperatures near 90 degrees, it was hard to avoid the sun.

The shade — created by the long wings and the large bodies of planes — was a popular destination for visitors to hang out.

“Drink bottles of water and look for the shade whenever possible,” Justin Workman of Mercer said.

If people weren’t able to grab a highly coveted spot out of the sun, some of them just made their own with umbrellas or their own personal roof.

“Right now our number one seller is water,” said Ronald Sullinger of Warriors Helping Warriors.

The Warriors Helping Warriors scholarship sold key chains, shirts and, of course, water at their stand. They raise money for a scholarship to give to a local veteran’s child.

Those bottles were only sold for $1 each and they were already running out by noon.

“We went through twenty cases already,” Sullinger said.