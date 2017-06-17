Heat relentless on first day of Thunder Over the Valley Air Show

Shade created by the long wings and the large bodies of planes was a popular destination for visitors to hang out

By Published: Updated:
Saturday was the first day for visitors to watch the Thunder Over The Valley Air Show in Vienna in its entirety -- and it was a hot one outside. 

VIENNA, Ohio (WKBN) –  Saturday was the first day for visitors to watch the Thunder Over the Valley Air Show in Vienna in its entirety — and it was a hot one outside.

PHOTOS AND INFORMATION: THUNDER OVER THE VALLEY AIR SHOW

Luckily, the air show at the Youngstown Air Reserve Station did not bring any rain or thunder. But there was a lot of sunshine. And with temperatures near 90 degrees, it was hard to avoid the sun.

The shade — created by the long wings and the large bodies of planes — was a popular destination for visitors to hang out.

“Drink bottles of water and look for the shade whenever possible,” Justin Workman of Mercer said.

If people weren’t able to grab a highly coveted spot out of the sun, some of them just made their own with umbrellas or their own personal roof.

“Right now our number one seller is water,” said Ronald Sullinger of Warriors Helping Warriors.

The Warriors Helping Warriors scholarship sold key chains, shirts and, of course, water at their stand. They raise money for a scholarship to give to a local veteran’s child.

Those bottles were only sold for $1 each and they were already running out by noon.

“We went through twenty cases already,” Sullinger said.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s