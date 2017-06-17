Man severely beat during robbery at Columbus bus stop

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police in Columbus are looking for three people believed to be involved in the assault and robbery of a man at a COTA bus stop.

It happened Thursday around 12:13 p.m. near the intersection of Hudson Street and McGuffey Road.

Police said the victim was using his phone while waiting for the bus when another man approached and started attacking.

The victim fell to the ground and struck his head on the concrete. Police said the suspect continued to strike the victim’s face and head. Two women stood by and watched it happen.

Police say the suspect and both women left the area in a white or cream-colored four-door sedan with a sunroof.

The victim’s wallet was stolen during the incident.

The victim was taken to OSU’s Wexner Medical Center for treatment.

Police described the suspect as a black male in his late 20s. He was wearing a gray t-shirt, blue jeans, plaid boxers and dark boots.

The first woman was described as a white female with a multicolored tank top, black shorts and sandals. The second woman was described as a black female wearing a blue shirt and plaid shorts. Police said the second woman drove the car.

