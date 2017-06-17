New orthopedic-focused urgent care center opens in Boardman

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Urgent care centers are nothing new. In fact, there are a number of them scattered around the Youngstown area.

But, the area’s first urgent care center specializing in orthopedics is new, having just opened at 1499 Boardman-Canfield Road in Boardman.

The new orthopedic surgery practice, Youngstown Orthopaedic Associates, is aimed at making things easier for patients, and more focused on injuries.

“We found that our community has a need for more directed orthopedic care for our patients, who otherwise would be going to local emergency rooms. Certainly the emergency rooms do a nice job, but patients often find themselves waiting extended amounts of time in an emergency room for problems that could be addressed more directly, and then often find themselves directed to their primary care doctor, then have to go from there maybe to an orthopedic doctor,” said one of the practice’s doctors, Jim Jamison.

The center provides timely and specialized care for people with orthopedic injuries in need of immediate attention. It offers X-ray, splinting and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) services, along with appointment followups and therapy.

“We expect to see patients with injuries such as strains and sprains, some work-related injuries, athletic injuries, minor fractures, hand injuries, things of those nature,” Dr. Jamison said.

The center has been open for about a week, serving patients 13 years of age and older.

“It’s been very positive both from our patients and also from referring physicians who have taken very well to the idea and are glad to see the service available. We’re hoping it continues as it has and grows to become even a broader service for our patients,” Dr. Jamison said.

Youngstown Orthopaedic Associates is open Monday through Friday from noon to 8 p.m. and on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. It is closed on Sundays.

