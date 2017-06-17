Norma J. Husman Obituary

BRACEVILLE, Ohio – Norma J. Husman, 92, of Braceville, Ohio, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, June 17, 2017, at Laurie Ann Nursing Home in Newton Falls.

Norma was born November 22, 1924, in Newton Falls, the daughter of Clifford John and Ruby Frances (Adams) Allen. She has lived in the Newton Falls and Braceville area her entire life.

During WWII, Norma worked at the Ravenna arsenal. She also worked in the clubhouse at Riverview Golf Course.

After graduation from high school and while working at the Ravenna Arsenal, she met and married Donald Balzer on Valentine’s Day, February 14, 1944. They were married for 32 years before his passing on March 20, 1976. Norma then met and married her second husband, Earl H. Husman on June 10, 1978. Norma and Earl were blessed with 33 years of marriage before his passing on December 15, 2011.

Norma was a member of the Braceville United Methodist Church.

She was also a member of the Jolly Few Card Club for 60 years and the 500 Card Club. Norma enjoyed crocheting, sewing, knitting, gardening, flowers and she was an avid reader.

Loving memories of Norma will be carried on by her daughter, Patricia (Larry) Brobst of Southington; son, James (Nanette) Balzer of Braceville; sisters, Kathryn (Winifred) Willaman of Lordstown, Audrey Turner of Lebanon KY, Esther Jones of Ravenna and Evelyn Marks of Placerville, California; nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her husbands; sisters, Dolores Richardson, Shirley Yates Baughman and brother, Clifford Allen.

The family ask that contributions take the form of donations to The Braceville United Methodist Church.

Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, June 20, 2017, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the James Funeral Home in Newton Falls where Funeral services will follow at 7:00 p.m.

Norma will be laid to rest at Braceville Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, Ohio 44444, (330) 872-5440.

Family and friends may send condolences to Norma’s family, please visit us at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.

