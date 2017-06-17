Parking mix up at Youngstown Air Show leaves some people hanging

The gates for one lot closed at 2 p.m., although they were said to be open until 2:30 p.m.

Parking became a bit of a problem at the Thunder Over the Valley Air Show at the Youngstown Air Reserve Station earlier Saturday afternoon.

Some people were waved past the Phantom Fireworks parking lot around 2 p.m. and sent to the Kent State Trumbull lot. They waited there to be taken to the base by a shuttle, but one never came.

According to the Air Show’s website, they gates are open until 2:30 p.m.

However, Master Sergeant Bob Barko told WKBN that the gates were closed at 2 p.m. Saturday. He also said he wouldn’t know why that decision was made until he gets a report for the day Saturday night.

Barko said that on Sunday, the gates are expected to remain open until 2:30 p.m.

