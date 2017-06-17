Police: 1 dead, 4 injured after shooting near Columbus nightclub

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police say one person was killed and four more were injured, two critically, in a shooting near a nightclub in north Columbus.

Officers were dispatched around 12:40 a.m. Saturday to the area of Delfin Nightlife on the 6200 block of Busch Boulevard on the report of a shooting. When officers arrived at the scene, they found five victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

According to police, 21-year-old Domineek Sharp was pronounced deceased at the scene. Two other males in their mid-20s were transported to an area hospital in critical condition. Two more people were also injured, but there was no word on their condition.

Detectives say the shooting was possibly gang-related and say there were multiple shooters involved in the incident. There has been no suspect information released.