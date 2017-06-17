Ramirez 2 HRs, Indians beat Twins 9-3 in doubleheader opener

Cleveland Indians’ Jose Ramirez, right, grabs his helmet as it almost fell off as he entered the dugout to congratulations from Daniel Robertson following Ramirez' solo home run off Minnesota Twins pitcher Adam Wilk in the first inning during game one of a baseball doubleheader Saturday, June 17, 2017, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Jose Ramirez homered twice, doubled and drove in four runs as the Cleveland Indians pulled even with Minnesota atop the AL Central by beating the Twins 9-3 Saturday in the first game of a day-night doubleheader.

Ramirez touched off a three-run first inning with a two-out homer off Adam Wilk (0-2). He chased the spot starter with a two-run double in the fourth and added another solo shot off Alex Wimmers in the sixth. It was the second multihomer game of Ramirez’s career, both this season.

Zach McAllister (1-0) pitched two hitless innings, striking out three. He worked in relief of starter Ryan Merritt, who made his season debut. A trio of Cleveland relievers combined for five scoreless innings.

