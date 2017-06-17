Rex K. Spaulding Obituary

CANFIELD, Ohio – Rex K. Spaulding, 85, of Canfield, Ohio, died at 10:45 a.m. on Saturday, June 17, 2017, at the Hospice House in Poland.

He was born January 10, 1932, in Corry, Pennsylvania, the son of the late Sherman and Theresa (Phillips) Spaulding.

Before his retirement in 1987, Mr. Spaulding had been a high school French teacher for 26 years at Hoover High School in North Canton.

He was a former member of the Damascus Friends Church and had previously attended Paradise United Church of Christ.

Rex graduated from Corry High School in Corry, Pennsylvania and Gordon College in Wenham, Massachusetts. He obtained his masters degree at Akron University and also studied in Toulouse, France.

His favorite hobbies were woodworking, bicycling and antique clock repair. Rex was a member of the Damascus Historical Society where he continued his love of antiques and commitment to the small town of Damascus.

Mr. Spaulding served with the U.S. Navy during the Korean War.

His wife of 59 years, Marilyn (Kather) Spaulding, whom he married August 16, 1957, survives him along with; a son, Rex (Judy) Spaulding of Canfield; a daughter, Faith Spaulding of Florida; a daughter-in-law, Marilyn Spaulding of Florida; three sisters, Madonna Linski of Florida, Elenora Pelc of Pennsylvania and Jonetta Middleton of Florida; five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

He was also preceded in death by his son, Swift Spaulding, who passed away on February 23, 2012 and a brother, Douglas Spaulding.

A private service is being held at Stark Memorial Funeral Home in Salem with Military Honors by the Salem Honor Guard.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Damascus Historical Society P.O. Box 144, Damascus, Ohio 44619.

Condolences may be sent online at www.starkmemorial.com.

