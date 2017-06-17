Scourge remain unbeaten in Pitbulls shutout

CAMPBELL, OH (WKBN)-The Western Reserve Scourge grabbed their 3rd win in a row Saturday night as they blanked the Canton Pitbulls 26-0 in Ohio Football League action.

The Scourge defense was stout in the shutout, allowing just 96 yards of offense to Canton.

Western Reserve got on the board in the 2nd quarter when quarterback Will Mixon found former Chaney standout Ed McElroy for a 17-yard touchdown pass to take a 6-0 lead.

Mixon and fellow quarterback Mike Witherow had nice evenings, Mixon threw for 36 yards on 2/4 passing while Witherow went 9/14 for 167 yards and a touchdown.

The Scourge moved to 4-0-1 on the year and will put their winning streak on the line next week as they hit the road against the Strabane Spartans.