Scrappers Media Day: Carlin leads new, young talent into season

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – New faces, promising young talent, and a new, energetic coaching staff…there’s plenty to be excited about for Scrappers fans this year.

“I hope they’re as excited as I am,” said first-year Scrappers manager Luke Carlin. “I think we’ve got a great group of guys here. I mean, our staff just sits and talks almost every day and in awe of what these young men can do on the field.”

It’s just the 2nd year of coaching for, who played professionally for 15 years…including 2 seasons with the Indians. The good news for Carlin, he’s got all kinds of young talent to work with.

“My main goal is to get 15 home runs and i’m sticking to it,” said Will Benson.

Benson was drafted 14th overall last year. He turned 19 years old yesterday, and with that 6-foot-4 frame, Benson has big-time upside.

“I just want to be you know overall, solid at the plate not giving away at-bats and then defensively, holding my own out there in right field.

Nolan Jones is another guy to look out for this year. He’s one of about a dozen guys that came from the Arizona League Indians, now ready to make an impact in the Mahoning Valley.

“It’s pretty special, I’ve heard a lot of things about this place and I’ve heard there’s really good energy and I think we’re gonna rally off of that,” said Jones. “I think the more people they get in here, the better we’re going to do. Even the coaching staff, they have a lot of energy, so if it comes from the crowd too, this might be a pretty special team.”

The Scrappers kick off their 19th season of play Monday, with two games against the West Virginia Black Bears.

Their home opener is Wednesday at Eastwood Field against the Auburn Doubledays. First pitch set for 7:05 PM, for the start of a 6-game homestand.