Scrappers Media Day: Carlin leads new, young talent into season

The Scrappers open the season Monday in WV, with their first home game next Wednesday at Eastwood Field

By Published: Updated:
The Scrappers open the season Monday in WV, with their first home game next Wednesday at Eastwood Field.
Scrappers Infielder Nolan Jones poses for a picture at Media Day Saturday at Eastwood Field.

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – New faces, promising young talent, and a new, energetic coaching staff…there’s plenty to be excited about for Scrappers fans this year.

“I hope they’re as excited as I am,” said first-year Scrappers manager Luke Carlin. “I think we’ve got a great group of guys here. I mean, our staff just sits and talks almost every day and in awe of what these young men can do on the field.”

It’s just the 2nd year of coaching for, who played professionally for 15 years…including 2 seasons with the Indians. The good news for Carlin, he’s got all kinds of young talent to work with.

“My main goal is to get 15 home runs and i’m sticking to it,” said Will Benson.

Benson was drafted 14th overall last year. He turned 19 years old yesterday, and with that 6-foot-4 frame, Benson has big-time upside.

“I just want to be you know overall, solid at the plate not giving away at-bats and then defensively, holding my own out there in right field.

Nolan Jones is another guy to look out for this year. He’s one of about a dozen guys that came from the Arizona League Indians, now ready to make an impact in the Mahoning Valley.

“It’s pretty special, I’ve heard a lot of things about this place and I’ve heard there’s really good energy and I think we’re gonna rally off of that,” said Jones. “I think the more people they get in here, the better we’re going to do. Even the coaching staff, they have a lot of energy, so if it comes from the crowd too, this might be a pretty special team.”

The Scrappers kick off their 19th season of play Monday, with two games against the West Virginia Black Bears.

Their home opener is Wednesday at Eastwood Field against the Auburn Doubledays. First pitch set for 7:05 PM, for the start of a 6-game homestand.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s