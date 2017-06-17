Storm Team 27: A hot start to the weekend

Youngstown, Ohio weather forecast clouds and sun


WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

It’s going to be a hot weekend with temperatures in the upper 80s today and tomorrow. The humidity will increase as we approach Sunday.

Today will feature partly to mostly sunny skies. There is a small risk for an isolated shower or thunderstorm this afternoon.

Father’s Day will bring a much greater risk for thunderstorms. Some storms may be strong or severe. The biggest threat for severe weather will be into the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will climb into the upper 80s.

THE FORECAST

Today: Partly to mostly sunny. Isolated shower or thunderstorm. (20%)
High: 89

Tonight:  Partly cloudy.
Low: 69

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some storms may be strong. (90%)
High: 87

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (40%)
High: 76    Low: 64

Tuesday:  Mostly cloudy.  Isolated shower. (20%)
High: 76  Low: 58

Wednesday:  Mostly cloudy.  Isolated shower or thunderstorm. (30%)
High: 75  Low: 58

Thursday:  Partly sunny.  Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (40%)
High:  80  Low: 56

Friday:  Mostly cloudy.  Chance for showers or thunderstorms.  (40%)
High:  82  Low:  65

Saturday:  Mostly cloudy.  Chance for showers or thunderstorms.  (40%)
High:  84   Low:  61

