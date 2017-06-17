Storm Team 27: Chance for strong storms Sunday

Youngstown, Ohio weather forecast storms

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Tomorrow is Father’s Day, the day we celebrate dads for putting up with us for all this time. So if you are saying thank you by taking him out tomorrow or grilling outside for him, there are some things you need to know weather wise.

There is a chance for storms tomorrow especially into the afternoon hours. A few of those storms may be strong to severe strength. Make sure you keep you WKBN app handy also stay tuned right here for details.

THE FORECAST

Tonight:  Partly cloudy.
Low: 69

Sunday: Partly sunny. Scattered thunderstorms. Some storms may be strong. (80%)
High: 87

Sunday Night:  Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. (60%)
Low: 65

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (40%)
High: 78

Tuesday:  Mostly Sunny.  Isolated shower. (20%)
High: 76   Low: 58

Wednesday:  Partly sunny.  Isolated shower. (30%)
High: 77   Low: 56

Thursday:  Partly sunny.  Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (40%)
High:  81   Low: 55

Friday:  Mostly cloudy.  Chance for showers or thunderstorms.  (40%)
High:  84   Low:  63

Saturday:  Mostly cloudy.  Chance for showers or thunderstorms.  (40%)
High:  82   Low:  62

