Thomas G. Kittle Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Thomas G. Kittle, 53, of Warren, Ohio, died Saturday morning, June 17, 2017, at Trumbull Memorial Hospital.

Mr. Kittle was born April 25, 1964, in Cleveland, Ohio, to Donald F. Kittle and Donna J. Tilton Kittle and had been a lifelong area resident.

He had been a truck driver working for several local companies.

He enjoyed computers, cars and motorcycles.

Besides his wife, the former Layla Simkins, he leaves; seven daughters, Megan, Heather, Amber, Samantha, Bethanie, Noel and Evelyn Kittle; a sister, Barbara Jean Kittle-Stredney-Yocolano and ten grandchildren.

Services will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 22, 2017, at the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home in Warren, Ohio.

Friends may call one hour prior to the services at the funeral home on Thursday, June 22, 2017.

The family will again celebrate Thomas’s life the following evening on Friday, June 23, 2017, at 7:00 p.m. at the family home in Warren, Ohio.

