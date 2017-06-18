East Palestine woman hit in head by falling tree, sent to hospital

East Palestine was hit hard by storms Sunday afternoon, causing a handful of incidents

By Published: Updated:
East Palestine was hit hard by storms Sunday afternoon -- even resulting in one women being struck in the head by a falling tree.

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – East Palestine was hit hard by storms Sunday afternoon — even resulting in one women being struck in the head by a falling tree.

According to the East Palestine Fire Department, it arrived at 458 E. Taggart Street just after 3 p.m. to find a large tree down in the backyard.

Officials say a woman was struck in the head by the falling tree. She was treated and Transported to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Youngstown.

East Palestine officials also dealt with these incidents Sunday:

  • Large trees blocked S. Market Street across the roadway near the Wheathill Trailer Park.
  • A tree fell into a house at 189 Wood Street, causing two holes in the roof and moderate structural damage. There were no injures.
  • Lightening struck Centenary Methodist Church at the corner of E. Main and S. Market Street. There was minor damage to the bell tower.

There were also multiple calls of trees and power lines down. Trees and wires were down on E. Taggart Street, S. Walnut Street, Leake Street, French Street, Alice Street, E. Main Street, S. Market Street, W. Martin Street and Wood Street.

East Palestine storm damage

 

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s