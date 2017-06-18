Idora Park Experience going strong, looking forward to future

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Sunday was the last day of the Idora Park Experience. Hundreds showed up to re-live those childhood memories.

The Idora Park Experience has been going on for a couple of years now. A Canfield couple has made it their mission to track down and restore artifacts from the burnt down park.

People got to play their favorite arcade games, sit in old roller-coasters and admire trinkets from the past.

The owner said he hopes everyone leaves with a heart full of memories.

{jim amey, idora park experience: “I want them to feel like they got a little piece of their childhood, their youth, back from when they used to go there and have a good time,” Jim Amey of the Idora Park Experience said.

The Idora Park Experience usually attracts thousands of people from all over the country.

The owners say they’re already looking forward to next year.