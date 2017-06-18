Lackey deals, Rizzo leads offense as Cubs beat Pirates 7-1

The defending World Series champions took two of three in Pittsburgh and improved to 34-34 this season

By Published:
Pittsburgh Pirates Baseball - Pittsburgh, Ohio

PITTSBURGH (AP) – John Lackey and three relievers combined on a three-hitter, and Anthony Rizzo homered among his three hits to lead the Chicago Cubs past the Pittsburgh Pirates 7-1 on Sunday.

The defending World Series champions took two of three in Pittsburgh and improved to 34-34 this season.

Lackey (5-7) allowed two hits and struck out four over six innings. Carl Edwards Jr., Hector Rondon and Brian Duensing finished up for the Cubs.

Batting leadoff, Rizzo doubled and scored in the first, singled and scored in the third and hit a two-run homer in the seventh. The home run was Rizzo’s 16th of the year, surpassing Kris Bryant for the team lead.

Willson Contreras drove in three runs with a pair of doubles. John Jay had three hits with an RBI and scored twice.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s