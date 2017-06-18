Mother who forgives daughter’s killer fights for his release

The former Canton police officer was sentenced to life in prison for murdering his girlfriend and their unborn daughter

By Published:
jail prison generic

CANTON, Ohio (AP) – The mother of a pregnant woman slain by a former Ohio police officer has forgiven her daughter’s killer and has persuaded prison officials to allow her daughter’s surviving son to visit his father behind bars.

The Canton Repository reports 70-year-old Patty Porter is working for the early release of Bobby Cutts Jr.

The former Canton police officer was sentenced to life in prison in 2008 for the murder of his girlfriend, 26-year-old Jessie Davis, and their unborn daughter in Stark County’s Plain Township.

Porter has convinced state prison officials to allow Cutts’ son, Blake, to visit his father at a prison in Toledo after sending him letters.

Porter says 12-year-old Blake needs his father and hopes Cutts will be released from prison early. She acknowledges that’s not likely.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s