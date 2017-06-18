Sandra Lee Greggs Obituary

SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania – Sandra Lee Greggs, 76, of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Sunday, June 18, 2017, at Sharon Regional Health System.

Sandra was born on August 20, 1940, in Jacksonville, Florida and was raised in Meadville, Pennsylvania, by her parents Edward and Willie Mae Jablonski.

She graduated a year early from Saegertown high school class of 1957.

Sandra worked as a self-employed seamstress for 50 years.

On August 5, 1960, she married her husband, Paul Greggs, who survives at home.

She was a member of IHS Gospel Ministries.

Sandra enjoyed reading and learning. She was known to be a student of the world. Most important to her was her family. Sandra loved following her grandchildren in their endeavors and spending time with her family.

Sandra is survived by her loving husband, Paul; two daughters, Janet (James) Reefer of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania and Monica (Mick) O’Connor of Darlington, Pennsylvania; two sons, David (Melissa) Greggs of Monaca, Pennsylvania and Dan (Katie) Greggs of Sewickley, Pennsylvania; two brothers, Jim (Connie) Jablonski of Cochranton, Pennsylvania, Jim (Marion) Goff of St. Petersburg, Florida and seven grandchildren, whom she adored, Courtney Reefer, Nicole Reefer, Brady Reefer, Zach O’Connor, Elissa O’Connor, Dylan Greggs, and Devyn Greggs.

She was preceded in death by her parents; infant son, David Mark Greggs and brothers, Gene Tootle and Jerry Tootle.

Friends may call Wednesday, June 21, 2017, from 5:00 – 9:00 p.m. and Thursday, June 22, 2017, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Donaldson-Mohney Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 124 Main St. Sharpsville, Pennsylvania.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, June 22, 2017, at 11:00 a.m. in the Donaldson-Mohney Funeral Home, Sharpsville, Pennsylvania, with Rev. Charles Eckles, officiating and Sandra’s husband, Paul Greggs, co-officiating.

Burial will take place in Transfer Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to IHS Gospel Ministries, 786 Karen Lane, Hermitage, Pennsylvania 16148 in memory of Sandra.

Arrangements entrusted to the Donaldson-Mohney Funeral Home & Cremation Service.

