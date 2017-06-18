Storm Team 27: Showers, storms likely today

By Published:
Youngstown, Ohio weather forecast storms


WHAT WE’RE TRACKING
Showers and thunderstorms will be likely today especially into the afternoon. A few storms may be strong to severe with strong winds and hail a big concern. Storm Team 27 will be watching for these storms to develop after lunch time and the threat will linger into the evening.

Cooler air will settle in for the first part of the week with high temperatures dropping back into the 70s.

THE FORECAST

Today: Mostly cloudy. Scattered thunderstorms. Some storms may be strong. (80%)
High: 86

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. (60%)
Low: 65

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (40%)
High: 78

Tuesday:  Partly sunny.  Isolated shower. (30%)
High: 76   Low: 58

Wednesday:  Partly sunny.  Isolated shower. (30%)
High: 76   Low: 56

Thursday:  Partly sunny.  Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (40%)
High:  80   Low: 56

Friday:  Mostly cloudy.  Chance for showers or thunderstorms.  (40%)
High:  84   Low:  64

Saturday:  Mostly cloudy.  Chance for showers or thunderstorms.  (40%)
High:  83   Low:  63

Sunday:  Mostly cloudy.  Chance for showers or thunderstorms.  (40%)
High:  79   Low:  61

WKBN is your source for the Valley’s latest weather information. Download our app for Apple and Android devices and sign up for weather text alerts.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s