Storm Team 27: Showers, storms likely today



WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Showers and thunderstorms will be likely today especially into the afternoon. A few storms may be strong to severe with strong winds and hail a big concern. Storm Team 27 will be watching for these storms to develop after lunch time and the threat will linger into the evening.

Cooler air will settle in for the first part of the week with high temperatures dropping back into the 70s.

THE FORECAST

Today: Mostly cloudy. Scattered thunderstorms. Some storms may be strong. (80%)

High: 86

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. (60%)

Low: 65

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (40%)

High: 78

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Isolated shower. (30%)

High: 76 Low: 58

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Isolated shower. (30%)

High: 76 Low: 56

Thursday: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (40%)

High: 80 Low: 56

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (40%)

High: 84 Low: 64

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (40%)

High: 83 Low: 63

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (40%)

High: 79 Low: 61

