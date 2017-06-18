Storms leave many across Valley without power

WKBN has received numerous calls of trees and power lines down across the Valley

As storms swept through the Valley Sunday afternoon, many were left without power. 
Tree down on house at 1770 Lucretia Drive in Girard. Photo courtesy of Report It.

According to Ohio Edison, as of 3:58 p.m., 654 are without power in Trumbull County, 564 are without power in Mahoning County and 76 are without power in Columbiana County.

WKBN currently has reporters out covering the damage. Check back here for updates and watch First News at 6 for the latest information.

