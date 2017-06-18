Storms leave many across Valley without power

Related Coverage Storm Team 27: Tracking strong storms

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – As storms swept through the Valley Sunday afternoon, many were left without power.

According to Ohio Edison, as of 3:58 p.m., 654 are without power in Trumbull County, 564 are without power in Mahoning County and 76 are without power in Columbiana County.

WKBN has received numerous calls of trees and power lines down across the Valley.

WKBN has reporters out covering the damage.