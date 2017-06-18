Thunder Over the Valley Air Show a success despite Sunday rainout



VIENNA, Ohio (WKBN) – Even though the Thunderbirds didn’t get the chance to take flight Sunday, thousands of people stopped by the Thunder Over the Valley Air Show to watch the events preceding the storm.

Just as the Thunderbirds were about to take off early in the afternoon, it started to rain. That forced event officials to call it quits a little earlier than they planned.

But even with a chance of storms in the forecast, some planes still performed tricks in the sky — like the Canadian Harvard Aerobatic Team.

“It’s a lot of fun to be out here watching the Thunderbirds and all of the acrobatics,” Shawn Olson of Vienna said. “And being able to look at all the displays.”

And get up close to the other types of aircraft on display.

“You look at them in the sky and they look nothing like they do when they’re on the ground,” said Danielle Hergenrader of Youngstown. “They’re just so massive. And to think all that metal can get up in the air and fly, it’s just amazing.”

“One of the neat things about the show this year was that we built it around the Air Force’s 70th birthday,” Master Sgt. Bob Barko Jr. said. “So when we come to plan this again for 2020, it’ll be a completely different show.”

“It’s wonderful to have it right in your backyard,” said Anne Baciu of Niles. “To be able to come out here and have something free and so much fun to be able to do.”

About 13,000 people came out Saturday. It’s a number that was less than the turnout they had three years ago, but organizers say it’s still been a great success.

“For us it’s a very strong show,” Barko Jr. said. “We’re pleased with what we had coming yesterday.”