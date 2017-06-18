US shoots down Syrian aircraft for first time

A Pentagon spokesman says the U.S. had not shot down a Syrian regime aircraft before Sunday's confrontation

FILE -- This April 30, 2017, file photo, provided by the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), shows fighters from the SDF looking toward the northern town of Tabqa, Syria. U.S.-backed Syrian forces have launched their attack on the Islamic State group's de facto capital of Raqqa, in northern Syria, just as the jihadist group is making its last stand in Mosul in neighboring Iraq.. (Syrian Democratic Forces, via AP, File)
FILE -- This April 30, 2017, file photo, provided by the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), shows fighters from the SDF looking toward the northern town of Tabqa, Syria. U.S.-backed Syrian forces have launched their attack on the Islamic State group's de facto capital of Raqqa, in northern Syria, just as the jihadist group is making its last stand in Mosul in neighboring Iraq.. (Syrian Democratic Forces, via AP, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) – The U.S. military has shot down a Syrian Air Force fighter jet that bombed local forces aligned with the Americans in the fight against Islamic State militants. The action appears to mark a new escalation of the conflict.

The U.S. has long said that it would protect what it calls moderate Syrian opposition forces. This is the first time it resorted to engaging in air-to-air combat to make good on that promise.

The U.S.-led coalition headquarters in Iraq says a U.S. F-18 Super Hornet shot down a Syrian government SU-22 after it dropped bombs near the U.S. partner forces. The shootdown was near the Syrian town of Tabqa.

