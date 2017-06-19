Boats evacuate people living at Mercer mobile home park

Plantation Park in Mercer was evacuated by boat after high water left people trapped

By Published:
Monday morning, Plantation Park, a mobile home park and campground in Mercer, was evacuated by boat after high water left people trapped.

MERCER, Pa. (WKBN) – Heavy rain in the Valley is causing flooding problems throughout the Valley.

Monday morning, Plantation Park, a mobile home park and campground in Mercer, was evacuated by boat after high water left people trapped.

Residents said several fire departments were called out to help people get out of their homes and onto dry land. The entrance on Wilson Avenue is also completely flooded.

WKBN is at the scene and is talking to residents and the fire department about what they’re doing to keep people safe. Check back here for updates, or tune into WKBN 27 First News, starting at 5 p.m., for that story. 

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s