Boats evacuate people living at Mercer mobile home park

MERCER, Pa. (WKBN) – Heavy rain in the Valley is causing flooding problems throughout the Valley.

Monday morning, Plantation Park, a mobile home park and campground in Mercer, was evacuated by boat after high water left people trapped.

Residents said several fire departments were called out to help people get out of their homes and onto dry land. The entrance on Wilson Avenue is also completely flooded.

WKBN is at the scene and is talking to residents and the fire department about what they’re doing to keep people safe. Check back here for updates, or tune into WKBN 27 First News, starting at 5 p.m., for that story.