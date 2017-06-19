Boil alert issued for those living in Youngstown’s east side

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Residents on the east side of Youngstown are currently under a boil advisory.

Those living within the boundaries east of Albert Street, North of Early Road and West of Liberty Road are effected.

The Youngstown Water Department experienced a water depressurization event due to a power outage.

Due to the low water pressure, the department is recommending that all Youngstown Water customers in the effected area boil their drinking and cooking water.

The department will contact customers when water has been tested and considered safe again.

If you have any questions, contact the Water Department Engineering Office at 330-742-8765.

