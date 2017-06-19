Campbell Library closed due to failing roof

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – The Campbell Library on Sanderson Avenue will be closed until further notice due to issues with the building’s roof.

Brett Hendricks, with BSHM Architects, Inc., said the roof needs to be replaced and the rest of the library requires several repairs.

He said there are blisters over most of the roof, which is also leaking.

The Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County is considering either opening the Struthers Library for another day during the week or setting up a pop-up library in Campbell until the library reopens.

The library system may partner with Campbell Schools for space inside its proposed Activity Recreational Cultural Center.

