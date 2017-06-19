Cavs, GM Griffin to part after 3 straight NBA Finals trips

CLEVELAND (AP) – The Cleveland Cavaliers and general manager David Griffin have decided to part ways following three consecutive trips to the NBA Finals.

Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert said in a statement Monday night that the Cavaliers will not extend Griffin’s contract when it expires June 30.

Gilbert said the team was not ready to name a replacement.

Cavs star LeBron James tweeted a statement on the move late Monday night, saying:

If no one appreciated you Griff I did, and hopefully all the people of Cleveland! Thanks for what u did for the team for 3 yrs! We got us 1🏆 — LeBron James (@KingJames) June 20, 2017

