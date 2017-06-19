Cavs, GM Griffin to part after 3 straight NBA Finals trips

TOM WITHERS AP Sports Writer Published: Updated:
Cleveland Cavaliers general manager David Griffin speaks at a press conference announcing a new partnership with Goodyear Tires where the Goodyear Wingfoot logo will appear on the team's jerseys beginning next season.
Cleveland Cavaliers general manager David Griffin speaks at a press conference announcing a new partnership with Goodyear Tires where the Goodyear Wingfoot logo will appear on the team's jerseys beginning next season. Joshua Gunter, cleveland.com

CLEVELAND (AP) – The Cleveland Cavaliers and general manager David Griffin have decided to part ways following three consecutive trips to the NBA Finals.

Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert said in a statement Monday night that the Cavaliers will not extend Griffin’s contract when it expires June 30.

Gilbert said the team was not ready to name a replacement.

Cavs star LeBron James tweeted a statement on the move late Monday night, saying:

 

