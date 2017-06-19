Coroner: Cocaine among drugs found in Carrie Fisher’s system

Coroner's officials ruled Fisher died from sleep apnea and a combination of other factors

The Associated Press Published:
FILE - This April 7, 2011 file photo shows Carrie Fisher at the 2011 NewNowNext Awards in Los Angeles. fficials say actress Carrie Fisher died from sleep apnea and a combination of other factors, but they could not conclusively determine what caused her death. Los Angeles coroner's officials said in a news release late Friday, June 16, 2017 that Fisher had buildup of fat in the walls of her arteries. The release states that Fisher had taken multiple drugs prior to her death, but that investigators could not determine whether they contributed to her death in December. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Carrie Fisher’s autopsy report shows the actress had cocaine in her system when she fell ill on a plane last year, but investigators could not determine what impact the cocaine and other drugs found in her system had on her death.

The report released Monday states Fisher may have taken cocaine three days before the Dec. 23 flight on which she became ill. She died four days later.

It also found traces of heroin and MDMA, which is also known as ecstasy, but that they could not determine when Fisher had taken those drugs. The findings were based on toxicology screenings done on samples taken when the “Star Wars” actress arrived at a Los Angeles hospital.

