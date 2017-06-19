Coroner identifies body found in Bristolville as missing Warren man

BRISTOLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – The Trumbull County Coroner’s Office has identified a body found in the woods in Bristolville as that of 22-year-old Brandon Sample.

Sample was reported missing by his family last week. His car was found abandoned in Niles.

Sample was last seen on June 11. His family said he told them that he was going to drop his friend off at his house in Akron around 12:15 p.m. that day, but he never returned.

Niles police found Sample’s white Chevy Malibu in the woods off the bike path.

Warren Detective John Greaver said they found no evidence in the car that told them who was in it or why it ended up there.

His body was found Thursday by Warren detectives, who were following up on information they received.

The wooded property belonged to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

The Samples said Brandon was dealing with depression and anxiety, in addition to a pain medication addiction — something he recently asked them for help to overcome.

Information on his cause of death wasn’t available on Monday.

WKBN is working to get more information from the coroner’s office. Check back here for updates, or watch WKBN 27 First News, starting at 5 p.m.