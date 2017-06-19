Daniel H. Moser Obituary

CORTLAND, Ohio – Daniel H. Moser, 84, of Cortland, Ohio passed away Monday, June 19, 2017, at Lake Vista Retirement Center.

He was born July 10, 1932, in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late George W. Moser and Rea B. (Boyd) Moser.

Daniel graduated from Warren G. Harding High School and then went to Youngstown State University, where he earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering.

Mr. Moser joined the U.S. Army in 1954 and retired in 1992 as a full Colonel.

After the army he started his own engineering company, the RARE corporation and eventually went to work for Patterson-Emerson and Comstock Company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

In his later years, Daniel and his wife, Helen had made a donation to Youngstown State University and there is now an Engineering Building Moser Hall in his honor.

He was a member of the Grace United Methodist Church in Warren.

He enjoyed listening to the news and in his younger years he enjoyed designing projects.

Surviving are his stepson, Jim Masters of Champion, Ohio; a stepgranddaughter; a stepgreat-grandson, Mike and a stepgreat-granddaughter, Amanda.

Daniel was lovingly cared for by Rosemary and Andrea Oesch and Joseph Bartlett.

Besides his parents, Daniel was preceded in death by his wife, Helen; a brother, George Moser and a stepgranddaughter.

Services will be held 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 23, 2017, at Grace United Methodist Church.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the church on Friday, June 23.

Interment will be in Sager Memorial Park in Bristolville, Ohio.

The family requests that material contributions be made to, Grace United Methodist Church 1725 Drexel Avenue, Warren, OH 44485, in his memory.

Arrangements handled by Carl W. Hall Funeral Service, Inc.

Order Flowers Here

A television tribute will air Wednesday, June 21 at the following approximate times:

12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.