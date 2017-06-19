Dennis A. “Stymie” Watkins Obituary

NILES, Ohio – Dennis A. “Stymie” Watkins, 68, passed away at 1:04 a.m. on Monday, June 19, 2017 at his home following his battle with liver cancer.

He was born in Niles on April 5, 1949 the son of Forest and Elva (Smith) Watkins.

Dennis was a 1967 graduate of Niles McKinley High School and a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Niles.

He retired in 2011 from Astro Technical Services and also was a machinist for 18 years at Wean United.

His passion was deer hunting throughout Ohio and Pennsylvania and hunting bear in Canada. He loved fishing, winning many walleye fishing tournaments on Lake Erie. He was an avid gunsmith and made and assembled custom hardwood gunstocks. Denny cherished the time spent with his family and especially his grandchildren. His retirement years were spent with family traveling on vacations and cruises. While relaxing at home, he enjoyed watching the History Channel and old western movies.

Denny is survived by his wife, Sandy (Sabo) Watkins whom he married on February 18, 1978; two daughters, Tara (Christopher) Mowery of Austintown and Stacey (Matthew) Emch of Niles and four grandchildren, Rachel, Caleb, Ameera and Eli.

He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Larry and David Watkins.

Calling Hours will be Friday, June 23, 2017 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the Holeton-Yuhasz Funeral Home.

The Funeral will follow at 6:00 p.m. Rev. David Conrad and Rev. Christopher Mowery will officiate.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Trinity Lutheran Church, 56 N. Chestnut Street, Niles, Ohio 44446.

