Grove City man facing drug, child endangering charges

Justin Gable was arrested after a search of an apartment on Friday

By Published:
Police Arrest Generic

GROVE CITY, Pa. (WKBN) – A Grove City man is facing drug and child endangering charges after a raid of an apartment on Friday.

At 6:48 a.m., Grove City Police, Mercer County CIRT and officers of the Mercer County Drug Task Force searched the apartment on E. Valcourt Road.

Justin Thomas Gable, 26, was charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, endangering the welfare of a child, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Gable was taken to the Mercer County Jail where he is being held on $100,000 secured bail.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s