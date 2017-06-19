Grove City man facing drug, child endangering charges

GROVE CITY, Pa. (WKBN) – A Grove City man is facing drug and child endangering charges after a raid of an apartment on Friday.

At 6:48 a.m., Grove City Police, Mercer County CIRT and officers of the Mercer County Drug Task Force searched the apartment on E. Valcourt Road.

Justin Thomas Gable, 26, was charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, endangering the welfare of a child, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Gable was taken to the Mercer County Jail where he is being held on $100,000 secured bail.