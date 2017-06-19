Indians OF Brantley goes from paternity list to DL

Brantley played in 54 games this season and was batting.296 with 13 doubles, five home runs and 28 RBIs.

Cleveland Indians – Cleveland, Ohio

BALTIMORE (AP) – The Cleveland Indians have placed outfielder Michael Brantley on the 10-day disabled list with a sprained right ankle.

Brantley injured the ankle earlier this month and aggravated it last week. So, upon returning from the paternity list Monday, he was moved to the DL.

Manager Terry Francona says Brantley hadn’t recovered from the injury sufficiently enough to rejoin the team.

Francona says: “With the 10-day DL, we can give him a chance to get it to where he’s not limping around all year. He just needs a little more time.”

The Indians did not immediately make a roster move because Brantley did not count against the 25-man limit while on the paternity list.

Brantley played in 54 games this season and was batting.296 with 13 doubles, five home runs and 28 RBIs. He played in just 11 games in 2016.

