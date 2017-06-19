Infant killed, babysitter injured in Columbus house fire

The house on South Waverly Street on Columbus' east side broke out in flames Monday night

Fire kills infant in Columbus.
COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A house fire on the east side of Columbus killed an infant and injured a babysitter Monday night.

Firefighters noticed smoke coming from a home in the 700 block of South Waverly Street.

When they arrived, someone outside told them a babysitter and baby were inside.

Firefighters rescued the 61-year-old babysitter, who was taken to an area hospital to be treated.

The firefighters then went back inside and found the infant. Medics pronounced the baby girl dead at the scene.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

