James John Vogel Obituary

NEW WATERFORD, Ohio – James John Vogel, 79, of New Waterford, passed away Monday evening, June 19 at Salem Regional Medical Center.

He was born on February 21, 1938, in Pennsylvania, the son of the late Harold and Helen (Kretzler) Vogel.

He served in the United States Army.

He was formerly employed at Clark Equipment as a mechanic.

He is survived by his children, Jason Vogel of Rogers, Ohio, Christine (John) Oliver of Sebastian, Florida and Susan (Bruce) Stockman of East Palestine, Ohio; eight grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; his sisters, Lynda (Steve) Robinson of Wisconsin and Myrna (Michael) Teague of Florida.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Ada Catherine Vogel and sister, Elinor Stephenson.

There will be no services or calling hours held.

Arrangements by Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen and Sons Funeral and Cremation Services, Salem, OH. Please sign the guestbook at www.apgreenisenfh.com.



