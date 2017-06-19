John C. Rutherford Obituary

NILES, Ohio – John C. Rutherford, 69, passed away at 6:54 p.m. on Monday, June 19, 2017 at the Northside Medical Center Emergency Room.

He was born in Lexington, Massachusetts on July 18, 1947, the son of Gaynor and Barbara (Curtis) Rutherford.

He was a 1965 graduate of Lexington High School and a 1969 graduate of Bowdoin College.

He retired after many years of service in the insurance industry.

He honorably served in the United States National Guard.

John is a member of the Niles First United Methodist Church and was very active in the music program.

John was an avid reader, he also spent time reading to his grandchildren’s school classes and radio reading for the blind. He enjoyed golfing, camping and mountain climbing in the Adirondack mountains. Most of all, he cherished the activities with his family and grandchildren. He will be dearly missed.

John is survived by his wife, Donna (Collins) Rutherford, whom he married on August 7, 1976; three children, Diana (Jose Rodriguez) Rutherford of Ft. Myers, Florida, Brian (Maria Lang) Rutherford of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and Laura (Derrick) Ott of Howland; seven grandchildren, Maliya, Owen, Makenzie, Audrey, Karina, Alexis and Ivanna; sister, Judy Macnab of West Lebanon, New Hampshire; brother, James (Kathleen) Rutherford of Dover, Delaware and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Jeffrey Rutherford.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, June 23 at 11:30 a.m. at the Niles First United Methodist Church where family and friends may call from 10:00 – 11:20 a.m. at church. Rev. Nathan Howe will officiate.

Memorial contributions may be made to the First United Methodist Church music program fund 608 North Crandon Avenue, Niles, Ohio 44446.

Arrangements by Holeton-Yuhasz Funeral Home, Niles. Visit www.holetonyuhasz.com to send online condolences to the Rutherford family.



Order Flowers Here