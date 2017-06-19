Kentucky sees 40 percent reduction in overdoses following new program

A statement from the sheriff's office says Colerain has seen a 40 percent reduction in overdoses since starting the program

BURLINGTON, Ky. (AP) – A Kentucky community has a new resource to help fight the heroin and opioid epidemic.

Boone County Sheriff’s spokesman Maj. Tom Scheben says the initiative, called a Quick Response Team, has seen a success in the nearby Colerain Township in Ohio.

A team of three that includes a specially trained sheriff’s deputy, an emergency medical services representative and an addiction services counselor will visit those who have overdosed and provide them with resources to fight their addiction.

Boone County Judge-Executive Gary Moore and Sheriff Michael A. Helmig joined forces to offer the initiative after deciding traditional law enforcement methods weren’t working. Their three-prong approach focuses on education, enforcement and recovery.

