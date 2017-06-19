Leroy Robert Synuria Obituary

PITT GAS, Pennsylvania – Leroy Robert Synuria, age 87, of Leavittsburg, entered into eternal rest on Monday, June 19, 2017 at his home surrounded by his loving family while under Hospice care.

Leroy was born on May 9, 1930 in Pitt Gas, Pennsylvania, the son of the late Joseph & Elizabeth (Sharrers) Synuria.

Leroy was a millwright for 42 years with Republic Steel then LTV and finally retired from WCI.

Leroy played the Dobro and Steel guitar in many Blue Grass Bands over the years. Leroy greatest enjoyment came from spending time with his family.

Leroy married the former, Alice Jean Marino, on July 29, 1978. Leroy and Alice were getting ready to celebrate 38 wonderful years of marriage.

Loving memories of Leroy will be carried on by his wife, Alice Synuria of Leavittsburg; daughters, Sandra (Ken) Nims of Colebrook, Rosemary (Richard) McGranahan of Corona, California, Carol Jo Synuria of Warren, Tami Gould of Lake Havasu, Arizona and Terry (David) Ford of Superior, Wisconsin; sons, Robert (Rebecca) Synuria of Ravenna and Rick Beans of Braceville; sister, Susan Lepo of Clarksville, Pennsylvania; 18 grandchildren; 38 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

Leroy was preceded in death by brothers, Clarence and Paul Synuria and sisters, Nellie Brigode, Josephine Lambert, Mable Synuria, Mary Shannon and Rosie Wells.

Per Leroy’s wishes cremation has taken place.

Calling hours will be held on Sunday, July 2 from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. at James Funeral Home.

A memorial service will follow at 4:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Our heartfelt thanks to the medical staff of Mercy Health-St. Joseph Warren Hospital and the staff of Ohio Living Lake Vista for the wonderful care given to our father and husband.

The family requests that donations may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or Ronald McDonald House at Cleveland University Hospital.

Arrangements have been entrusted to James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad St., Newton Falls, Ohio 44444 (330)872-5440. Family and friends may send condolences to the Synuria family at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.



