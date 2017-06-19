Marilyn June Hall Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Marilyn June Hall, 88, of Warren, Ohio died peacefully early Monday morning, June 19, 2017 at Windsor House in Champion.

She was born September 12, 1928 in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of the late Roy J. Miller and the late Elda Hoffman.

She married Mark Liggett Hall on August 22, 1949 and they shared 66 years together until his death in August of 2015.

Marilyn was a graduate of Warren G. Harding High School class of 1946. She then attended Mary Washington College for one year in 1948 and transferred to Muskingum College to be with her future husband. She graduated from Muskingum College in 1951 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Education.

She taught third grade for one year in Columbia, South Carolina while her husband was stationed there, at Fort Jackson, serving with the U.S. Army. Marilyn also taught as a substitute teacher with the Warren City Schools for six years and later in life worked as a real estate agent with Harrell Realty in the Warren area for three years. She and her late husband Mark following his retirement owned and operated “Tall Pines,” a fishing and bear hunting camp located in the Upper French River area of Ontario, Canada for 15 years. Mark and Marilyn cherished the time they spent together running the camp, a venture that led to many friendships, precious time with family and lasting memories.

Marilyn’s steadfast faith in the Lord and admiration of His creation was a driving force throughout her life. Marilyn along with her late husband, Mark were founding members of the Maranatha Church in Cortland, Ohio.

Other memberships included, Words and Wisdom Study Group, Trowel and Hoe Garden Club, Monday Afternoon Club, Bridge Club and she was also a founding member of the Christian Women’s Club in the Warren area.

Marilyn had a knack for decorating and loved her home and family.

Marilyn will be deeply missed by her four sons, Mark L. (Monica) Hall of Warren, Ohio and their children, Dr. Megan (Kyle) Adams and Regina (fiance Brian Wolnik) Hall; son, Carl W. (Priscilla) Hall II of Claremont, New Hampshire and their children, Carl W. (Amy) Hall III, Troy (Patricia) Hall, Kaitlyn (fiance Kyle Gould) Hall and stepson, Christopher Beltcher; Jon (Carol) Hall of North Bloomfield, Ohio and their children, James (Amber) Hall, Mark A. (Angela) Hall, David Hall and Jake Hall; son, Colonel Christopher (Laura) Hall of Hampton, Virginia and their children, Margaret, Andrew, Thomas and Madeline Hall. Marilyn was also blessed with four great-grandchildren, Matthew and McKenzie Hall, August Adams and Ellie Gould. Also surviving is her sister, Shirley (Bud) MacGregor of San Diego, California.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband and a sister-in-law, Carlie Hall Barnett.

Funeral services will be held 12:00 Noon Saturday, June 24, 2017 at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

Family and friends may call from 10:00 a.m. until service time.

Interment will be in Sager Memorial Cemetery, Bristolville, Ohio.

Marilyn’s family would like to thank Dr. Frank Veres and the staff at Windsor House of Champion for their compassion and loving care during Marilyn’s time there.

The family requests that material contributions be made to Maranatha Church, 2570 State Route 5, Cortland, Ohio 44410, in her memory.

Order Flowers Here

A television tribute will air Wednesday, June 21 at the following approximate times:

6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.