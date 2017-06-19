McCutchen, Cole lead Pirates past Brewers 8-1

Cole (5-6) held the Brewers to one run and three hits. He struck out five and walked two.

MILWAUKEE (AP) – Andrew McCutchen hit a two-run homer, Gerrit Cole pitched seven strong innings and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Milwaukee Brewers 8-1 on Monday night.

Travis Shaw’s leadoff homer in the second put the Brewers ahead 1-0 and set a franchise mark with the Brewers scoring their 16th consecutive run via the long ball.

The Pirates took the lead in the third on Adam Frazier’s two-run single off starter Matt Garza (3-3).

McCutchen extended the lead with a two-run homer in the sixth that chased Garza, who gave up four runs and six hits in 5 1/3 innings. He walked two and recorded three strikeouts.

