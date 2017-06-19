Niles crime activity: Children Services called after children found alone

Friday, June 9

9 a.m. — 500 block of Iowa Ave., a caller reported finding two young boys at the park without an adult. Police said the boys’ mother was inside their home and was unaware that they had slipped out. Children Services was contacted regarding the incident.

3:11 p.m. — 6000 block of Youngstown Warren Rd., theft of money from an unlocked vehicle in the Planet Fitness parking lot.

5:18 p.m. — 600 block of Indiana Ave., a lock box containing a pistol was stolen from a vehicle.

9:03 p.m. — 5600 block of Youngstown Warren Rd., reported theft of a vehicle at Didi’s Beverage.

Saturday, June 10

4:29 a.m. — 100 block of S. Butler Ave., an elderly man was found in the road not breathing. Police said first responders believed the man may have overdosed.

9:45 a.m. — 300 block of N. Pleasant Ave., Nicholas Picciano, 69, arrested and charged with importuning. A 16-year-old girl who walks Picciano’s dog told police that he asked her to take her clothes off and go into his bedroom. Police said the girl immediately ran to a relative’s house to report the incident.

9:09 p.m. — 5500 block of Youngstown Warren Rd., someone shot out a window of JCPenney with a BB gun.

Sunday, June 11

12:05 p.m. — 5500 block of Youngstown Warren Rd., reported theft of a vehicle near JCPenney.

5:32 p.m. — 200 block of Ann Ave., a man went to the hospital after he accidentally took too many pain pills for a back injury.

Monday, June 12

7:59 a.m. — 500 block of Peffer Ave., a woman was taken to the hospital after being found unconscious. Police listed the call as a suspected overdose.

9:43 a.m. — 900 block of Summit Ave., a needle full of an unknown substance was found at Jet Stream International.

11:32 a.m. — 100 block of S. Main St., a bullet hole was found in the second-floor window of Farmers National Bank.

12:08 p.m. — 100 block of N. Main St., reported vandalism to the interior of a home.

Tuesday, June 13

10:08 a.m. — 400 block of Walnut St., a man told police that change was stolen from a house he was watching. He said the door had been pushed in.

9:32 p.m. — 300 block of Main St., police were called to investigate a suspected overdose.

Thursday, June 15

7 a.m. — 5400 block of Youngstown Warren Rd., a passerby discovered a man who was deceased in a storm ditch near the AT&T store. Police are working to determine the cause of death. The victim was identified as 60-year-old Donald Hummer.

5:42 p.m. — 1100 block of North Road SE, reported criminal damaging.

7:52 p.m. — 2700 block of North Road SE, police were called to investigate a reported overdose.

11:57 p.m. — 2100 block of Robbins Ave., a man said the door to his apartment had been kicked in and his apartment was burglarized.

Disclaimer: These reports do not represent all calls made to the Niles Police Department.

Looking for more crime activity? See more communities here: