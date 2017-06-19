Niles group working to save Waddell Pool

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – A group of people in Niles are coming together, trying to save the swimming pool at Waddell Park.

They’re asking anyone interested in reopening the pool to attend.

“If you’re interested in getting the pool reopened, we’re forming a group that just says, ‘Lets save our pool. Let’s keep Niles pool,'” said Kelly Hall. “It’s a beautiful pool. It’s been there since the 30s. It was redone in the 80s, and it deserves to be saved.”

The pool was built in 1932. It hasn’t reopened since it closed in 2014 when the city couldn’t afford to pay the lifeguards.

The city received more than $67,000 in grant money from the state to fix it, but a recent city-wide building assessment estimated the cost to fix the pool to be about $1.8 million.

The evaluation recommended that the city demolish everything.

The group plans to meet at the American Legion, located at 1029 N. Main St. in Niles, at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.