Old Youngstown water tower coming down

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The City of Youngstown is in the process of demolishing an old water tower on the south side.

Most of the tank on W. Princeton Avenue has already been removed. The frame is next.

There has been a water supply on this land since 1912 but the water tower itself was built in 1932.

Several years ago, a new tower was built on Erskine Avenue in Boardman so the south side tower was no longer used.

All Industrial Services, of Boardman, is doing the work for $172,000.

It should be finished by the end of July.

