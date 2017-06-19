Old Youngstown water tower coming down

Several years ago, a new tower was built on Erskine Avenue in Boardman so the south side tower was no longer used

By Published: Updated:
Water tower in Youngstown being demolished.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The City of Youngstown is in the process of demolishing an old water tower on the south side.

Most of the tank on W. Princeton Avenue has already been removed. The frame is next.

There has been a water supply on this land since 1912 but the water tower itself was built in 1932.

Several years ago, a new tower was built on Erskine Avenue in Boardman so the south side tower was no longer used.

All Industrial Services, of Boardman, is doing the work for $172,000.

It should be finished by the end of July.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s