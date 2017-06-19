Pasquale “Patsy” Joseph Battaglia Obituary

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio – Pasquale “Patsy” Joseph Battaglia, 96, of Austintown passed away on Monday, June 19, 2017 at Omni Manor Nursing Home.

Patsy was born March 13, 1921 in Pellaro Reggio Calabria, Italy, the son of Fortunato and Catherine Battaglia.

After Catherine passed away, Patsy was lovingly raised from birth by Fortunato and Carmela Battaglia.

Patsy immigrated to the United States from Italy to live in Girard in 1936.

He worked for years at Ohio Leather Works and later for Wean United, ultimately retiring from Wean United in 1983.

A Roman Catholic since birth, Patsy was a long time parishioner of the Basilica of Our Lady of Mount Carmel in Youngstown.

Patsy was a naturally gifted athlete, excelling baseball upon his arrival in America. Throughout his entire adulthood, Patsy was an avid golfer, who achieved his first hole-in-one at the age of 84. He was also an avid bowler, bowling in numerous leagues, such as couples bowling leagues and traveling bowling leagues. Above all else, however, the most important thing to Patsy was his family. He was at his happiest when he was with them.

Patsy married Lucy Ann Sabusco on June 28, 1952. Together they had one daughter, Patricia, who was always the love of their lives. Lucy passed away on June 28, 1988.

Patsy later married Anita Luchansky on June 11, 1990 and embraced her five children, John, Michael, Peter, Mark and Laurie. Anita passed away on September 20, 2005.

Patsy leaves to cherish his memory, his daughter and son-in-law, Patricia and Edward Kueppers of Austintown; his grandson, Robert Kueppers of Columbus; his sister, Catherine Christy of Girard; his brothers, Raymond (Linda) Battaglia of Girard and Dominic (Marlene) Battaglia of McDonald; numerous nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews and stepgrandchildren.

Patsy was preceded in death by his parents, Catherine, Fortunato and Carmela; his infant brother, Dominic; his brother, John and his brother-in-law, Victor Christy; his first wife, Lucy and his second wife, Anita.

There will be a Mass of Christian Burial for Patsy at the Basilica of Our Lady of Mount Carmel located at 343 Via Mt. Carmel Avenue, Youngstown, Ohio 44505 on Thursday, June 22, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.

Friends may call from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. Thursday, June 22 at the Basilica prior to Mass.

Patsy’s family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to everyone at Omni Manor Nursing Home for the kind and compassionate care they gave to Patsy, as well as to Hospice of the Valley for its beautiful assistance in seeing Patsy and his whole family through the last days of his life with peace, comfort and support. The family requests that any memorial contributions for Patsy please be made in his memory to Hospice of the Valley.

Eternal rest grant unto him, O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon him. May his soul, and the souls of all the faithful departed, through the mercy of God rest in peace. Amen.

