Pike County murder investigators looking for 4 people

Any information provided will remain confidential, and a $10,000 reward is still available

By Published:
Pike County, Ohio murder investigation

PIKE COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – Pike County murder investigators are seeking information about four former Ohio residents.

The Ohio Attorney General’s Office is looking for information about four people as it investigates the killings of eight members of the Rhoden family last year:

  • George “Billy” Wagner, III, 46
  • Angela Wagner, 46
  • George Wagner IV, 25
  • Edward “Jake” Wagner, 24

They are listed as former residents of Peebles, Ohio but are now believed to be living in Alaska.

Investigators say they are interested in receiving information regarding any interactions, conversations, dealings or transactions that the community may have had with these individuals. They’re specifically looking for information on vehicles, firearms and ammunition.

Those who have information are asked to call the BCI tip line at 1-855-BCI-OHIO (224-6446) or the Pike County Sheriff’s Office at 740-947-2111.

Any information provided will remain confidential, and a $10,000 reward is still available.

 

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s