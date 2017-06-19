Police: Youngstown woman attacked by her boyfriend and his girlfriend

The pair punched and choked the victim on Saturday morning at her home on Hudson Avenue in Youngstown, police said

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police arrested a Youngstown woman, accused of assaulting her boyfriend’s girlfriend, Saturday morning.

The victim told police her boyfriend and his other girlfriend, 22-year-old Shikela Rozier, forced their way into her home in the 2900 block of Hudson Avenue around 11 a.m.

She said her boyfriend grabbed her by the neck and choked her while Rozier punched her in the face.

Officers said the boyfriend got into a car as a passenger and left the scene. Rozier hid at another house on the street, police said.

As a tow truck began to take away the car the pair arrived in as evidence, police said Rozier’s mother arrived.At that point, Rozier ran out of hiding when she saw her mother, according to a police report.

Officers said she began to yell at them, asking why her car was being towed.

When they said she was under arrest, she started screaming. Rozier claimed the victim threw rocks at her car while her kids were inside and that’s why she punched the woman.

Police said they could not see any dents or damage on Rozier’s car.

She was charged with aggravated burglary.

